In pictures: Praise for Ballyclare students

Ballyclare Secondary School staff and pupils celebrated a very successful A level results day on August 15.

Commenting on the results, Principal Mrs Bell said: “There were many outstanding individual performances and it was a joy to see so many young people achieve such positive results and fulfil their potential. The school assembly hall was filled with happy young people and very delighted parents.

Zoe Curry, Jack Brierly and Zara Davis receiving their results.

“The outgoing Year 14 was a very dedicated and hardworking year group and this was clearly evident throughout their seven years in school. They deserve their high levels of attainment and as a staff we are absolutely delighted for them.

“This year we are delighted to report a 100 per cent pass rate for all Year 14 pupils who sat examinations at GCE A2 and BTEC Level 3. This is a remarkable achievement and a tremendous success story for all!

“The results obtained at grades A* to C show an improvement on previous years. In addition to this a significant number of our pupils achieved at least one top grade and many of the year group have achieved all of their grades at Grade C and above.”

Mrs Bell continued: “Our achievements this year are on a par with many schools in the selective sector and clear evidence that with hard work and the support of dedicated teachers our young people can achieve at the very highest levels.

Head of Technology Mr White congratulating Wallace Shanks on his results.

“Our pupils have excelled in a wide range of courses including academic and vocational courses and we believe that providing a curriculum that is broad and varied ensures that pupils engage in courses they are actually interested in and this improves levels of attainment.

“As a school we value all of the grades achieved by all our pupils, whether that is an A* or an E grade, it is our ethos that all pupils should have a rewarding educational experience and we aim for ‘personal excellence’ – this is something every pupil can achieve.

“All our young people have to work incredibly hard to achieve their grades, attaining three GCE A Levels is a tremendous achievement and we are delighted for all our Year 14 pupils.

“Many pupils have already secured their places at university and further education colleges. Others have been successful in gaining higher-level apprenticeships and others have already entered their chosen area of employment. We wish them all continuing success as they continue on their education journey or take up their place in the world of work.”

Zara and Kirsten Davis pictured with their mother.

Mrs Bell added: “Year 13 pupils have achieved an impressive set of results in their GCE AS Courses. These results are very encouraging and build a solid platform for pupils to build on next year.

“It is always a pleasure to see pupils rewarded for their hard work. Many of our pupils achieved all three grades at Grade C and above a truly fantastic achievement. We introduced two new courses this year, GCE Psychology and GCE Government and Politics and we are particularly pleased these courses have been very successful at AS Level and look forward to building on this next year.

“As a school we aim to challenge and inspire all our pupils regardless of ability and it is very pleasing to note that our pupils have been able to achieve above and beyond their expectations in the wide range of courses available to them.

“This year’s results were excellent and very encouraging and represent further improvement on previous years. Pupils and staff have all worked extremely hard and deserve the great results they have achieved.

Head Girl Leah Smyth receiving her results.

“We also acknowledge the support of parents and the very important part they continue to play in the success of Ballyclare Secondary School.”

Mr Nicholl, Ethan McKeown and Ethan's mum.

Year 14 Pupils receiving their results.