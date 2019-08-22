In pictures: Praise for ‘hard working’ Ballyclare students

This morning Ballyclare Secondary School staff and pupils were celebrating a very successful GCSE results day.

The Principal, Mrs Kathryn Bell and all the staff are absolutely delighted with the GCSE results obtained by Year 12 pupils.

Mrs Bell said: “There have been many outstanding performances from our pupils. It is a delight to see so many pupils fulfil their potential in this way.

“As a whole the year group have exceeded our expectations and the grades achieved in the majority of subjects have shown an improvement on last year. This is an incredible achievement which is the result of sheer hard work on the part of pupils and staff.

“It is very encouraging for staff to see clear evidence that our broad and balanced curriculum is accessible for pupils, our pupils feel supported and are achieving very good grades in all GCSE and BTEC Level 2 subjects.”

Mrs Bell added: “A number of pupils have achieved very high levels of success in our Occupational Studies Courses in Food Preparation, Horticulture, Business Services, Digital Technology and Carpentry and Joinery many of these results are at Distinction Level.

“It is important to us that we continue to develop our curriculum to find courses which best meet the needs and talents of our pupils and this is proving to be very successful.

“As in previous years we acknowledge the support of parents and carers and the role they play in supporting their young people as they work towards examinations.

“Parents and carers play a significant part in the success of Ballyclare Secondary School. It was a pleasure to see the assembly hall filled with delighted parents. Any tears were tears of joy!

“All year 12 pupils deserve these pleasing results and many are now anticipating their return to school to take on the challenge of further study.

“Many others have successfully gained places in Northern Regional College, Belfast MET and other colleges of further education including Greenmount and Loughry Agricultural Colleges and we wish them all well. We also congratulate those pupils who have successfully gained apprenticeship places in local business.

“It is always a pleasure to see pupils rewarded for their hard work and a delight to share in their many achievements. As a staff we wish them continuing success for the future and congratulate them all on a very successful year.”

