Mock results day held at Ballyclare High

Year 12 pupils at Ballyclare High School recently took part in their annual Mock Results Day.

The event on January 28 gave pupils a chance to develop a better understanding of what to expect when they collect their GCSE results in August.

Pupils assessing their grades.

Mrs Hill, Head of Year 12, hopes that this will be a valuable experience for pupils as they reflect on their preparation for their mock exams.

She said: “It is important to acknowledge the hard work that many of our pupils have put into preparing for these exams.

“The pupils go through the same procedure as in August, collecting their results envelopes and then move to meaningful conversations with staff about their grades, target setting and what should happen next, which helps add to the momentum that is building in the run up to May.

“Pupils were encouraged to consider viable options based on their mock grades and we aspire for all of them to experience what is a more adult environment in Sixth Form in preparation for university education or the world of work at the end of another two years with us.”

Students on mock results day.