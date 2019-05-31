Newtownabbey school to mark 80 years

Staff and students will be celebrating a major milestone at Whitehouse Primary School next week.

The Doagh Road school is marking its 80th anniversary with a special event on Friday, June 7.

The ‘through the decades’ dress up day will see pupils come to school dressed in the theme of any decade from the 1940s to the present day.

All of the school’s pupils will attend a special assembly and take part in an outdoor decade street party with treats, music and bunting from the decades.

School will finish at 1pm to allow families to attend the annual summer fair (4.30pm-6.30pm).

Staff at the school have issued an appeal for any old photos from the school’s history. If you wish to donate copies of the photographs for the celebratory event, please drop them into the school office for the attention of Mrs McClurg/80th birthday.