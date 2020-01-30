Newtownabbey schools to receive council funding

Four primary schools in Newtownabbey are to receive a share of £16,000 from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to help alleviate immediate funding pressures.

Rathcoole PS, Abbots Cross PS, Whitehouse PS and St James’s PS will benefit after councillors for the Macedon District Electoral Area (DEA) agreed to the funding allocation.

A council spokesperson said: “Members of the Macedon DEA have agreed to allocate funding of £16,000 across four primary schools in the area.

“Officers are currently engaging with the schools to identify their specific priorities in advance of the formal letters of offer being issued. Funding can be drawn down by the schools on receipt of evidence of relevant expenditure.

“Funding for these and other DEA specific investments are included in the council’s annual budget so there will be no funding displacement.”

Commenting on the initiative, DUP Councillor Dean McCullough said: “We recognise the vital role of primary schools within our local community and are determined to use our influence in both the newly formed Executive and at local council level to ensure they receive the support needed to deliver first-class education for our young people.”

Alliance Councillor Billy Webb said: “This was a cross-party discussion between Sinn Fein, DUP, UUP and Alliance. Each school will be able to receive up to £4,000.

“We all know there is an issue with school funding and we want to help the children in Macedon.”