Newtownabbey schools to stage health and wellbeing fair

Members of the local community are invited to a health and wellbeing fair in Rosstulla Special School later this month.

The event on Tuesday, January 21 has been organised by staff and students from both Rosstulla and Hill Croft School as part of a shared education project.

A spokesperson from Hill Croft School said: "This is the first time that both schools have hosted and ran an event like this. We have had smaller events within our own schools such as beauty nights for parents, but not a health and wellbeing fair.

"Rosstulla and Hill Croft are jointed together with Shared Education and this event is part of our Shared Education Project. The event is open to everyone in the community.

"We have organisations such as Diabetes UK, Cancer Focus, Specsavers, Inspire, British Heath Foundation, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and CAP who are coming to provide information, health advice, financial information and support for those attending.

"It is free of charge to come to and there will be refreshments provided for free also. We are hoping this event will be a success and we can have more events like this in the future."

The event will take place at the Jordanstown Road school from 10am until noon.