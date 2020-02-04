Newtownabbey set for science showcase as festival comes to town

Newtownabbey residents are being encouraged to celebrate ‘the science of you, the universe and everything in-between’ as the area plays host to the sixth annual Northern Ireland Science festival.

The Festival boasts over 270 events taking place over 11 days in February (13-23) across Northern Ireland, including an upcoming event taking place at Belfast Zoo.

Extinction: Focus on Elephants takes place at the Zoo on Saturdays of February 15 and 22.

In this interactive workshop explore the threats and dangers facing elephants, look at the work of wild elephant projects in Africa and Asia, learn how zoos all over the world, including in Belfast, are doing to conserve elephants, and take a behind-the-scenes look at elephants’ husbandry, veterinary and welfare needs.

For more information about Northern Ireland Science Festival events and to book tickets, visit nisciencefestival.com