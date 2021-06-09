Newtownabbey student nominated for FE Student of the Year Award

Savanna Duffy is undertaking Route 2 Work, the first in a series of four inclusive learning programmes offered by the college. She was nominated by her lecturer Rhonda Brady who said she was impressed, not only by Savanna’s motivation and enthusiasm, but also with her positive attitude and willingness to help others.

Rhonda said: “Savanna lights up the room when she comes in and it was a privilege to teach her. It was great to watch her grow in confidence as the year progressed. She was initially very timid and shy when she started her course but now has enough confidence in her own ability to support others in the class.

“She has had to overcome many challenges but maintains a very positive attitude, always giving her best and has made good progress knowing that she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

Northern Regional College’s Savanna Duffy, pictured alongside her mum, was highly commended in the Further Education Student of the Year category at the OCN Northern Ireland Learning Endeavour Awards 2021.

Rhonda added: “Savanna adapted quickly to online learning during the lockdown. This new mode of learning afforded her an opportunity to showcase her numerous strengths such as creativity, discipline, determination and patience.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the OCN Northern Ireland Learning Endeavour Awards ceremony took place virtually and was hosted live on OCN’s YouTube and Facebook streams.

Now in their third year, there were over 200 entries – the largest ever entry – and all categories were keenly contested.

