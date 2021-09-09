Outdoor classroom opened by Education Minister at Doagh PS

The Minister was given a tour of the school, had a question and answer session with pupils and officially opened a new outdoor classroom called ‘Ellen’s Den’.

The facility is named in memory of Ellen Tang who recently passed away and whose daughter works in the school.

Speaking to the Times, Principal Lisa Brown said: “We were delighted to welcome the Minister of Education, Michelle McIlveen, to open our new outdoor classroom.

PTA members, Minister McIlveen, pupils and members of the Tang family at the opening of Ellen’s Den.

“This will be a very valuable learning space within Doagh Primary School. Our wonderful PTA worked tirelessly to raise the funds for this excellent resource.

“The school is very much the hub of Doagh village and we look forward to sharing this fantastic space with the local community. The children, staff and Governors wish to sincerely thank the Minister for taking the time to visit our thriving village school.”

----

Click here to read 20mph speed limits announced for eight East Antrim schools in latest roll out

The DUP MLA with pupils.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.