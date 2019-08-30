Prestigious accolade for Glengormley educator

The principal of Glengormley High School, Mr Richard Massey, has been admitted as a Fellow into the Chartered College of Teaching, London.

Fellowship of the Chartered College of Teaching is given as recognition of a significant contribution to the teaching profession and will now provide a platform for Mr Massey to attend Fellows-only roundtables and APPG (all-party-parliamentary group) for the Teaching profession in Westminster.

This will provide the opportunity to influence and engage with education policy and have his voice heard by those making decisions/recommendations at a system level.

Mr Massey received the accolade on August 22.