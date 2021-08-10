Principal’s pride following A level results day at Edmund Rice College

A total of 87 per cent of students at the Hightown Road school achieved three A Levels at grades A*-C.

Once again, the pupils excelled and Principal Paul Berne was full of praise for students and staff.

He said: “It has been a very difficult year for everyone, particularly our pupils. They have been in and out of school and learning remotely all whilst having limited contact with their friends.

“Despite these challenges, they have achieved outstanding results. We are so very proud of them for the work ethic and determination they have shown. It was great to share in their success this morning.

“I want to thank our staff and parents who worked tirelessly during the pandemic to help all our pupils reach their full potential.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together and all at Edmund Rice College wish our leavers every success in their future endeavours.”

