Record breaking results at Edmund Rice College

Pupils at Edmund Rice College celebrated a record breaking A level results day on Thursday.

It was smiles all round as three quarters of pupils achieved three or more A level grades at A*-C.

Caomhan Anderson phones home to share his success.

100 per cent of the pupils attained at least two A levels at these top grades for the first time in the school’s history.

Acting Principal Paul Berne praised the hard work of both pupils and teachers.

Mr Berne said: “These results are testimony to the work ethic and dedication, first and foremost, of our pupils.

“In addition to this we are blessed with a staff that are committed to delivering the highest quality teaching and learning, which helps all our pupils achieve their full potential.

Celebrations all round at Edmund Rice College.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved and all at Edmund Rice College wish our leavers every success in their future endeavours.”