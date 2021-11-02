Save Straid Primary: Campaigners meet with Education Minister

The delegation reiterated their unwavering opposition to the proposals by the Education Authority to close the school by 2023.Commenting after meeting with the Minister, Mr Girvan said: “The proposals by the Education Authority to close Straid Primary School have no support whatsoever.

“The school plays a vital role in all aspects of community life in the village and any attempt to close the school will be vigorously opposed.

“I was delighted to be part of a delegation of campaigners to meet with the Education Minister, to allow her to hear first-hand the importance of keeping the doors to Straid Primary School open.”

The Minister pictured with some of delegation.

The DUP representative added: “The plans by the Education Authority have united local residents and representatives in opposition, and we are all working together to reject these proposals.

“The group today outlined a clear and positive vision for the future of the school and made a strong case to the Minister.

“Generations of families have proudly attended the school and it is our desire to ensure that future generations have that ability too.

“I wish to pay tribute to the work of all local campaigners on this issue, the strength of our campaign is in our unity and unwavering dedication to save Straid Primary School.

“We will continue to work together to oppose the plans by the Education Authority to close this wonderful school.”

