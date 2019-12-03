School opens doors for prospective pupils

Pupils at Parkgate Primary School are preparing to meet prospective classmates at the school’s annual open day this week.

Children who will be ready to begin Primary one next September are invited to visit the school for a guided tour and a meeting with Santa Claus in his grotto this Friday (December 6).

There will also be a chance for them to play with the current Primary one children, while the school’s Principal, Victoria Ferguson, will be on hand to answer questions from parents, grandparents and guardians.

Mrs Ferguson said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our open day and meeting lots of prospective pupils.

“We work very hard at Parkgate Primary to create a family atmosphere, so welcoming future pupils to the school before they start in September is vitally important to us.

“It is particularly exciting for our current Primary one pupils, as they are so keen to show off their school and get the opportunity to meet their future classmates.”

Recently, pupils from Primary three to seven performed two songs at the Christmas lights event in the village.

Meanwhile, the whole school took part in an initiative aimed at increasing activity levels as families ditched their cars in favour of walking, cycling or scooting to school last month.

Pupils donned their brightest outfits to ensure they were visible to motorists as part of the Sustrans Active Schools Ditch the Dark Day event.

Mrs Ferguson added: “We are very keen to do anything that helps to improve the fitness and well-being of the children at the school.

“We asked our pupils to walk at least part of the journey into school and it was a very successful event.

“Mindful of the fact that many of our children live outside of the village so it wouldn’t be possible to walk the whole distance, we asked parents to park a distance away from the school and walk the last part of the journey.

“Luckily, the rain stayed off and everyone seemed to really enjoy getting a bit of exercise in the fresh air.”

The Parkgate Primary School Christmas Playdate and Open Day event runs from 1.15pm to 2.15pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event, but would like to find out more about the school should contact Mrs Ferguson on 028 9335 2888.