Students and teachers praised at Glengormley High

Principal Ricky Massey noted that the resilience and high work ethic of his pupils has paid off.

The head teacher at the Ballyclare Road school said: “We had nothing but smiles, cheers, hugs and tears of joy amongst the family members who accompanied their children to receive their results.

“The vast majority of our pupils have been accepted into university to undertake courses that they have chosen, ready and excited for the next stage of their journey.

Louise Magee, Emma Milligan and Jodie Baird.

“My staff constantly go above and beyond and these results are a testament of how they have partnered with 6th Year to guide them through these last two years.

“We look forward to hearing about how they progress through university and enter working life.”

Daniel and Connor McGurk with their mum.

Ella Cassells and Joel Rogers.

Katie Nelson with her mum and dad.