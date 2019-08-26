Success at Monkstown school

Parents and staff celebrated pupils’ success at Abbey Community College on Thursday, August 22.

A spokesperson for the Bridge Road school said: “Abbey Community College students have excelled themselves once again on GCSE results day.

Jack Lee and his family alonside Mrs Turley and Mrs McNaughten.

“The upward trend in overall results has continued again this year, with a staggering 96 per cent of the Year 12 students achieving the, all important, 5+A*- C grades.

“Students collecting their results showed the usual mixture of emotions, from nervous expectation, to joy and in some cases ecstatic disbelief, in what emerged from their individual envelops.

“Parents and staff celebrated in the success and achievement across a wide range of subjects and courses. The college’s motto of ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ instantly became a reality and shone across so many proud happy faces.”

The spokesperson added: “The college is hugely proud of all those students who sat and achieved such a high level of success. Congratulations must go to the teaching staff, mentors and course tutors, all of whom have worked tirelessly over the past two years to help our young people to get over the line and achieve their potential.

Mrs Quinn congratulates Connie Rea.

“We are thrilled that 96 per cent of our Year 12 students achieved the magic target of 5+A*-C grades, with 74 per cent of all our Year 12 students reaching the 7+ A*- C GCSEs.

“All in all, the results from Abbey students continue to rise year on year, a massive 30 per cent increase over the results from this time a year ago. The college, students, parents and families can be rightly proud in what they have achieved and the doors that so many of those young people have now opened for themselves into the future.

“These young people can now look to the next step with confidence as they have the results to build a bright future. Many have already signed up to return to Abbey Community College to continue their academic pathway in A Level courses.

“Others will take vocational routes and for some the world of work beckons. We as a College want to wish all of our Year 12 students, whatever path they choose, continued success and good luck.

Katie Porter, Kacey Redpath and Rebecca Chambers.

“The Principal, Mrs. Quinn, Governors and staff wish to acknowledge the contribution to the college community and bid these young people every good wish and God Speed for the future.”