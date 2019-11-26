Women’s Aid ABCLN seeking support during ‘16 Days of Action’

Women’s Aid ABCLN (Antrim Ballymena Carrick Larne Newtownabbey) is taking part in the ‘16 Days of Action’ global campaign and inviting people in their area to join them and take action on ending violence against women and girls.

The 16 days of Action on Violence Against Women and Girls 2019 campaign, which started on November 25, will run until December 10, Human Rights Day, to highlight that violence against women is a violation of human rights.

Throughout the campaign, Women’s Aid ABCLN are campaigning to end violence against women, raising awareness of the vital, core, frontline and specialised services that are delivered 365 days a year across the region by focusing on the work that they do through short films on social media. In Northern Ireland, PSNI Statistics show there were 31,682 domestic abuse incidents this year, a 5.9% increase on the previous 12 months and the highest figure recorded since 2004/5. Incidents of domestic violence are rising and protections for women are weaker than the rest of the UK and Ireland. In 2018-19 Women’s Aid provided refuge accommodation for 653 women, and 6,308 women accessed outreach support in the community. Three hundred and eight-one women could not access refuge because it was full. Women’s Aid never want to have to turn a woman or a woman and her children away because there is no room, but recognise this is the harsh reality with the decrease in accessibility to appropriate, safe housing in Northern Ireland. Women’s Aid ABCLN CEO, Rosemary Magill said: “The cost of domestic and sexual violence in Northern Ireland in terms of healthcare, policing, housing and support for women and children is estimated at £885.7 million. So it is everyone’s business, and we are committed to lobbying for change that will help us achieve our vision to end domestic abuse.”

People can support Women’s Aid ABCLN throughout the 16 Days of Action across Facebook and Twitter with the social media hashtags #WeAreWomensAid #16DaysofAction #16DaysofActionNI.

*Did you know?

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides information, confidential support, services and refuge accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse in Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

Women’s Aid ABLCN works towards a society where domestic violence will not be tolerated, perpetrators will be held to account, and women and children can live free from the fear or threat of abuse and are working to end domestic abuse.