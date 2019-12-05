Anne thanked for long service at Whiteabbey Care Home

A Whiteabbey-based care assistant has been thanked for her dedication to the role.

Colleagues from Whiteabbey Care Home joined Anne Watters in celebrating her 30 years of service at the home.

From left to right: Anne Watters, Brenda Porter (relative), Helen McLaren (resident) and Telma Pinto, home manager.

Anne, who joined the home in 1989, was touched at the compliments from colleagues and residents’ families as she accepted her long service award and gifts.

Of her three decades at the home she said: “I can’t believe it’s 30 years since I joined the team at Whiteabbey Care Home.”

She added: “There have been many special moments over the years, but my favourite part of the job is the interaction with our residents and listening to their life stories. I genuinely love what I do.”