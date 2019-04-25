Antiques and crafts fair to be held in Whitehead

The East Antrim branch of Leukaemia and Lymphoma Northern Ireland will hold its annual antiques and craft fair on Saturday May 4.

It will take place at Whitehead Community Centre, Balmoral Avenue, from 10.30 am until 4.30 pm.

Books, quilted cushions, art, felting, jewellery, terrariums, crochet, decoupage, fused glass, vintage accessories, ham/chutney/marmalade, vintage cake stands, china and collectibles, vintage tools, hand-made cards and boxes, knitwear, bags, dolls, dreamcatchers etc will be on sale.

The cost of admission is £1 (accompanied children free). Tea, coffee, scones and traybakes will be on sale.

Last year’s event raised £2,000 for research into leukaemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers at the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology at Belfast City Hospital.