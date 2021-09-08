Antrim and Newtownabbey Council rewards full attendance with extra day’s leave

Eighty-six per cent of employees achieved full attendance between April and July.

The target set for attendance by the local authority for this year is 60 per cent.

Full attendance is rewarded after a 12-month period.

Mossley Mill.

Long-term absence accounts for 90% of sickness absence which affects 27 employees, 18 of whom receive full pay, seven per cent, half-pay and two on zero pay.

A report to the committee stated that apart from Covid-19, sickness absence, the average days absence per employee was 4.39 against a target of 4.09 days.

The report indicated that counselling and access to the council’s Mental Health Champions is available. ”Low cost” staff leisure membership is also on offer.

It is also stated that a free flu vaccine is available for staff members and councillors and a visit by Action Cancer’s ‘Big Bus’ is organised twice yearly.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

