Boost for ambulance unit thanks to Megan's Wish

A local charity that supports those with scoliosis has helped sponsor a new ambulance with Glengormley Ambulance and Rescue Unit.

Megan’s Wish was originally set up to raise funds towards treatment for Carrickfergus teenager Megan Fleming, who has scoliosis.

The organisation now supports those across the province living with the condition, which causes a sideways curvature of the spine.

A post on the charity's Facebook page indicated that it had part-funded the ambulance with the volunteer-run Glengormley unit.

The unit previously assisted in bringing Megan home from Dublin airport following her return from receiving treatment in Turkey.

The service can be used to help provide free transport home after surgery, subject to the availability of volunteers and resources.

"You can now (if needed) call GARU and request the use of their ambulance home after surgery," said a representative from Megan's Wish.

"We are aware that some kids are able to use the car to get home, and some just need a little more assistance."

The ambulance will be equipped with two stretchers, is capable of holding family members, and can also hold a baby incubator if needed, the post added.

Responding to the announcement, Don Kirk, Chief Officer of Glengormley Ambulance and Rescue Unit, urged those who would consider using the service to try and provide as much notice as possible. "Please telephone me directly on 02890593578 or 07733152968 and request to speak to Don Kirk, as I need to make sure we have the volunteers available to provide the service or [if] the ambulance is out on other calls," he said.

"This ambulance can also move certain types of hospital beds, can transport up to three electric wheelchairs and can be used for different life-threatening medical conditions if required, and can carry a full medical team as well as the patient or family members."