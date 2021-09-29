Carrick pupil backing ‘extraordinary acts of kindness’ celebration for schools

Carrickfergus Academy’s Madison Wright is youth ambassador for the charity which is running the schools’ initiative on the lead up to World Kindness Day on November 13.

The campaign provides free learning resources based on the education curriculum for children of all ages. Schools can celebrate by taking part in interactive and fun-filled lesson plans.

Participating schools are asked to include fundraising for the charity.

Youth ambassador and year 10 Carrick Academy pupil, Madison Wright, with Aislinn Delaney, family support worker at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

Dr Paula Downing, principal at Carrick Academy, said: “The Hospice is a cause close to our hearts here at Carrick Academy, and our very own Year 10 pupil Madison Wright, is also youth ambassador for Northern Ireland Hospice.

“We host lots of fundraising events throughout the year, and what better way to celebrate the extraordinary acts of kindness we’ve all witnessed this past 18 months, than to join the Kindness Counts campaign.

“We’re excited to host a non-uniform day to celebrate World Kindness Day and would encourage schools across Northern Ireland to join with us, to celebrate kindness and help raise the vital funds for this much-loved local charity.”

To find out more information on how you can register your school to take part in the ‘Kindness Counts’ schools programme, visit nihospice.org/kindnesscounts

