Casualty department at Antrim Hospital ‘under pressure’

Antrim Area Hospital is “under pressure” today with high attendances in the emergency department, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust has stated.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Please only come to an ED if your condition is urgent or life-threatening and needs to be treated immediately.

“You can support us by always choosing the appropriate health service for your condition.

“Those presenting at Antrim ED reception can self-select to be seen by minor injuries services between 9am and 9pm. They can assess, diagnose, treat and discharge those with suitable conditions.

“There is also a dedicated Minor Injuries Unit at Mid-Ulster Hospital that is open weekdays from 9am-5pm.

“Your GP surgery or the GP out of hours service is always available. A pharmacist can also advise and treat minor ailments. You could also use the NI Direct Symptom Checker www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/health-conditions-a-z.

“Staff across the hospitals are committed to delivering the best possible care to all those that need it and we thank them for all their hard work for patients.”