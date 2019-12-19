Charity launches new Stroke Activity Group in Antrim

Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke has launched a Stroke Activity Group in Antrim and is welcoming all newcomers.

The group, which meets weekly in the All Saints Parish Centre in Antrim, gives stroke survivors the opportunity to participate in activities that build confidence and increase independence.

Gillian Thompson, NICHS Senior Care Services Co-ordinator, said: “Living with stroke can be lonely as few people fully understand what you are going through. Stroke survivors over the age of 18 are welcome to attend this group, where they can meet and chat to people in the same situation as themselves. We believe that peer support is very important. Also, there is chair based exercise which will build up participants’ fitness making their everyday lives easier, along with education and activities focused on improving health and wellbeing and life after a stroke.”

For details about joining the group, contact Gillian Thompson on gthompson@nichs.org.uk or call 077 1444 209.