Antrim and Newtownabbey Covid Aware Confidence Mark scheme draws 290 businesses

The council scheme is aimed at promoting confidence for customers that all the required steps to prevent spread of Covid-19 were being taken.

Premises have been assessed by the council’s environmental health staff to ensure compliance with the criteria which for shops included control of customer numbers in-store, provision of hand sanitiser at the entrance, floor markings for social distance and prominent display of a face covering sign.

In hospitality outlets, this has involved display of the maximum number of customers permitted in areas where alcohol may be served, provision of hand sanitiser at entrance, contact details for each household and prominent display of a face covering sign.

Mossley Mill

Businesses should display a certificate/sticker demonstrating that they are part of the scheme.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors are to consider purchasing flu vaccines for themselves and staff.

A report to be presented to the local authority’s Policy and Governance Committee on Tuesday evening has proposed the purchase of 90 flu vaccines at a cost of at least £1,400 with 45 to be delivered at Mossley Mill and 45 at Antrim Civic Centre, next month, during two two days.

Vaccines cost £7.50 each and the charge for a nurse is £360 per day.

The officer’s report indicated that the council has offered the flu vaccine to all staff and 40 elected members for the past three years . The average uptake has been 106 per year.

The report also noted the authority is bracing itself for an increase in flu-related staff absence during autumn and winter and believes that a flu vaccination programme could “provide a preventative measure”.

Councillors have been told that during the Covid pandemic, flu-related absence has “dropped significantly” to 0.55% in 2020-21 and from 3.61% during 2019/2020.

However, an increase in flu-related absence is anticipated with a “usual year on year average of flu-related absence at 3.30%” amid further easing of Covid restrictions.

