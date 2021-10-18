Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard

The NI Covid Dashboard records positive test results from the past seven days - Monday, October 11 to Sunday, October 17, 2021,

The latest results show how many positive test results per population there are, in every district council in Northern Ireland.

Covid NI Messages of hope painted on stones at Donaghadee Harbour in Co. Down.

The council district with the highest percentage of positive tests is Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon with a positive percentage of 13.1%.

This is closely followed by Fermanagh and Omagh at 11.7% and Causeway, Coast and Glens at 11.5%.

The council district with the lowest percentages of positive tests is Ards and North Down at 8.9%.

Nisra records show decline in Covid related deaths

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) have stated that Covid showed on 20 less death certificates in the the week up to October 8, 2021.

This brings the total number of deaths relating to Covid registered in Northern Ireland by Nisra to 3,501.

The Department of Health's total for the same period, based on a positive test result being recorded, is 2,585.

Nisra has higher figures as it records mention of Covid on a death certificate, with or without a positive test result.

According to Nisra the areas with the highest percentage of Covid related deaths are the council areas Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon at 12.4% and Mid-Ulster 8.3%.

Restrictions set to ease from Sunday, October 31, 2021

From Sunday, October 31, 2021 social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland will be lifted, allowing nightclubs to open their doors.