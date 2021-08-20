Seven Towers vaccination centre opens for ‘big jab’ weekend

The drive involves mass vaccination centres across Northern Ireland - including the SSE Arena in Belfast - opening up to offer first dose vaccinations to all adult age groups.

The centre in Ballymena will open on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday 22 from 9am to 5pm and will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

No appointment is required and those attending should bring photographic ID.

NI mass vaccination centres will be open for Big Jab Weekend on August 21-22.

Those aged 16 and 17 will continue to be able to get their first vaccine at the mass vaccination centre from Mondays to Fridays.

Pop up clinics are also available in Antrim Area Hospital for pregnant women, those who have recently delivered and those still breastfeeding.