East Antrim drop-in sessions are providing support for NHS hearing aid users

A volunteer doing hearing aid maintenance.

The service in the NHSCT is led by Iain Irvine, hearing aid liaison officer at RNID.

Based in the Beeches Resource Centre in Ballyclare, Iain supports NHS hearing aid users by running drop-in support sessions, helping hearing aid users in care homes and in their own homes.

Iain started with RNID as a volunteer before taking on the role of operations assistant, providing administration for the hearing aid user support service. Iain now manages the service in the NHSCT area.

Myrea is a volunteer for RNID.

At the monthly drop-in support sessions, hearing aid users can receive free batteries, retubing and cleaning of earmoulds, and information about getting the most from your hearing aids.

Support sessions are socially distanced, and attendees are asked to bring hearing aids in a labelled envelope with their name and contact details. Sessions take place at:

- The Open Door Centre, Carrickfergus: third Monday of the month 10am-12pm (next session November 15);

- Old Presbyterian Church of Larne and Kilwaughter: second Wednesday of the month 10am-12pm (next session November 10);

Iain Irvine, hearing aid liaison officer at RNID.

- Glengormley Methodist Church: first Thursday of the month 10am-12pm (next session November 4).

RNID volunteer Myrea said: “If you don’t have your hearing aids regularly maintained, conversations are muffled, you pick up words the wrong way. But when you have them properly maintained, you’re part of the conversation again.”

“As a volunteer it’s a very rewarding job because people will get an instant realisation that they can hear clearly, or more clearly. And they keep thanking us for what we do, but what we do is actually very simple – it’s just knowing that it needs to be done.”

For more information about support sessions or to find out about volunteering with RNID, contact [email protected] or call 07940 160672.

