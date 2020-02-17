Free stress control classes in borough

Northern Trust is currently offering free stress control classes.

“Stress Control” is a six week, self-help course aimed at people experiencing, or anyone who knows someone experiencing, anxiety, depression, stress or anyone who just wants to be better equipped to deal with stress.

The class runs once a week for six weeks and topics include; an overview of what stress is, controlling your body, controlling your thoughts, controlling your actions, getting a good night’s sleep and planning for the future.

Stress Control is a class not a “group therapy” – you do not have to talk about personal difficulties in front of others.

Classes are due to start shortly in Newtownabbey at: Integrated Primary School (venue to be confirmed) Glengormley on Tuesday evenings at 7pm, February 25-March 31; Monkstown Village Centre on Thursday mornings at 11am, February 27-April 2; and at Ballyclare Town Hall, Thursday evenings at 7pm, from February 27-April 2. Anyone with any questions or who would like to register should contact stress.control@northerntrust.hscni.net