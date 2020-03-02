Hundreds sign petition to save Ravenhill Nursing Home

A petition against the closure of Ravenhill Private Nursing Home in Greenisland has gathered hundreds of signatures in just two days.

Residents and staff were said to be “devastated” at the shock announcement last week of Ravenhill's imminent closure, which has been blamed on financial pressures.

An online petition to save the Shore Road home, addressed to Health Minister Robin Swann, has attracted upwards of 1600 signatures since going live over the weekend.

Established by members of staff, a statement accompanying the petition reads: "The decision to close the doors of Ravenhill is not a decision the staff support. For many of us (some who have worked 30+ years), Ravenhill is our home away from home. As staff we want to protect the safety and well-being of our residents and we will not go down without a fight. This is our home and we will be devastated if this is the outcome.

The decision has caused "nothing but stress" for Ravenhill's 36 residents and their families, the statement added: "We also have approximately 65 members of staff that will also be out of a job, staff with mortgages to pay and family to feed."

A spokesperson for the care home pointed to lack of funding in the healthcare sector as one of the main reasons for winding down the service. "It is with great sadness and regret that we have taken the decision to announce the closure of Ravenhill Private Nursing Home in Greenisland," the spokesperson said.

"We have strived to provide the highest level of care over the years and are working closely with the Northern Trust to support patients and their families during the transition period which is our priority. We would like to thank all our staff who have worked tirelessly and diligently in providing care to our patients and we are supporting them during this time.

"The fundamental reasons that has resulted in the closure of the home has been the well documented lack of funding in the healthcare sector coupled with a critical shortage of nursing staff in Northern Ireland. This has led to an over reliance on inflated agency staff costs that is unsustainable."

Meanwhile, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said it would be working closely with residents, families and home staff to "facilitate the transfer of residents to appropriate alternative accommodation".