Maggie’s supporting Rory Best’s charity walk challenge

From September 8-17, during Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Rory will walk 180 miles in a bid to help children and young people diagnosed with cancer like Maggie McMillan (13) from Randalstown. Maggie was diagnosed with a brain tumour, four days after her 13th birthday after falling down a few stairs. Following her diagnosis Maggie and her family were supported by Cancer Fund for Children and benefited from a short break at Daisy Lodge, the charity’s therapeutic centre in Newcastle Co. Down. During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Rory will be shining a light on the experiences of children and young people like Maggie by ‘walking a mile in their shoes’ or in this case, walking an epic 180 miles from Daisy Lodge in Newcastle to the site of a proposed new Daisy Lodge in Co. Mayo. He will take in over 30 towns and villages on his epic journey. Speaking about Rory’s challenge Maggie said: “I think what Rory is doing is exciting and amazing! I hope it’s not too difficult! I belong to Randalstown Rugby Club and have had the opportunity to play at Ravenhill during half-time of one of the Ulster matches. I was very excited to get the chance to meet Rory Best.” To answer Rory’s call in aid of Cancer Fund for Children, or to find out how you can take on your own fundraising challenge during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month go to cancerfundforchildren.com