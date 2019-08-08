‘Mud Mayhem’ in Carrick for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

Forest Fitness NI has teamed up with NI Children’s Hospice to bring the popular Mud Mayhem Weekend to Carrickfergus on August 17 and 18.

Participants will be challenged to run, climb, jump and plod their way around either a five or ten kilometre course to raise funds for the Newtownabbey-based charity.

Lea Vaughan, owner of Forest Fitness NI, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be teaming up with NI Children’s Hospice to bring this challenge event to Carrickfergus.

“Whether you’re a fitness fanatic, searching for the perfect team building activity or just want to have a laugh, The Mud Mayhem Weekend is the perfect opportunity to push yourself to the limits whilst raising vital funds for NI Children’s Hospice”.

The military-style assault course has been built and designed by “ex elite forces but with an emphasis on fun and several ‘softer’ options”. Participants must be aged 16 or over and must have a reasonable level of fitness to take part. Registration costs £19.78 per person. To register, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/early-bird-5k-10k-mudmayhem-weekend-event-tickets-61927083574#tick