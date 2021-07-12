Craigyhill bonfire: pictures as massive tower is lit ahead of the Twelfth
The lighting of the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne brought together people of all ages and from far and wide.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:16 pm
With bonfire builders firmly believing that they had constructed the biggest in Northern Ireland this year, the lighting was the moment everyone was waiting for.
Many months of fundraising, planning and constucting had gone into creating the massive structure, which dominated the Larne skyline.
The Craigyhill Bonfire Committee said they had been blown away by the interest shown in their work, including by media from across the world, and have already said they are determined to go for a ‘biggest bonfire’ world record next year.
