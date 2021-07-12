The spectacular scene as fireworks light up the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne on July 11. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Craigyhill bonfire: pictures as massive tower is lit ahead of the Twelfth

The lighting of the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne brought together people of all ages and from far and wide.

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:16 pm

With bonfire builders firmly believing that they had constructed the biggest in Northern Ireland this year, the lighting was the moment everyone was waiting for.

Many months of fundraising, planning and constucting had gone into creating the massive structure, which dominated the Larne skyline.

The Craigyhill Bonfire Committee said they had been blown away by the interest shown in their work, including by media from across the world, and have already said they are determined to go for a ‘biggest bonfire’ world record next year.

1.

Crowds look on as Craigyhill bonfire in Larne burns. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

2.

Fireworks light up the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

3.

Crowds gather for the burning of the massive Craigyhill bonfire in Larne. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

4.

The scene close to the Craigyhill bonfire on July 11. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

