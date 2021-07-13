The Twelfth: pictures from the Larne parade
It may have been a slightly different way to mark the 2021 Twelfth, but the crowds turned out in force to make sure members of Larne District LOL No 1 and their accompanying bands still had a memorable day.
The Larne lodges would usually have been part of the East Antrim Combine celebration, but as local parades were taking place this year instead of the normal 18 main demonstrations across Northern Ireland, their route for the day was through Larne town centre.
The parade - marking the 331st anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne - enjoyed fine weather and brought out spectators of all ages for the first Twelfth parade in two years.
See who you can spot in this special gallery of photos from the event.
