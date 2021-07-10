The Twelfth: times and places to see the parades in Co Antrim

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is calling on everyone planning to attend a parade to respect the Covid-19 guidelines.

Spectators are advised to choose one parade to attend, avoid standing in crowds or walking alongside the parade, and be sure to wear face coverings when appropriate.

Across Co Antrim, parades will take place in the following venues (information supplied by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland):

Members of Bennetts Chosen Few LOL No553 on parade in Larne in a previous year.

Ahoghill: starting 11.30am, Ahoghill District LOL No. 12 - seven lodges, two bands.

Antrim: 11.30am, Antrim District LOL No 13 and Killead District LOL No. 17 - 11 lodges, seven bands.

Armoy: 11.30am, Ballycastle District LOL No. 23 - seven lodges, seven bands.

Ballyclare: 11.30am, Sixmilewater District Lol No 10 - nine lodges, two bands.

Ballymena: 12 noon, Ballymena District LOL No 8 - 27 lodges, 16 bands.

Ballymoney: 11.30am, Ballymoney District LOL No. 16 - 10 lodges, nine bands.

Broomhedge: 11.30am, Magheragall District LOL No. 9 - eight lodges, bands TBC.

Broughshane: 12noon, Braid District LOL No 18 - 11 lodges, 11 bands.

Bushmills: 11am, Bushmills District LOL No 21 - 11 lodges, seven bands.

Carrickfergus: 11am, Carrickfergus District LOL No. 19 - eight lodges, five bands.

Cloughfern: 12noon, Cloughfern District LOL No 24 - seven lodges, five bands.

Cloughmills: 11.30am, Cloughmills District LOL No 14 - nine lodges, four bands.

Cullybackey: 12.30pm, Cullybackey District LOL No. 20 - four lodges, 10 bands.

Derriaghy: 11.30am, Derriaghy District LOL No. 11 - seven lodges, four bands.

Glenavy: 11.30am, Glenavy District LOL No. 4 - nine lodges, four bands.

Glengormley: 11.30am, Carnmoney District LOL No 25 - five lodges, one band.

Larne: 11.30am, Larne District LOL No 1 - 19 lodges, three bands.

Lisburn: 11.30am, Lisburn District LOL No. 6 - 24 lodges, eight bands.

Maghaberry: 11.30am, Ballinderry District LOL No. 3 - six lodges, two bands and four Lambeg drums.

Portglenone: 11.15am, Portglenone District LOL No 7 - five lodges, three bands.

Randalstown: 10.20am, Randalstown No.22 and Staffordstown District LOL No. 15 - nine lodges, two bands.

Rasharkin: 11.30am, Rasharkin District LOL No. 5 - six lodges, five bands.