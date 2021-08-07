Visitation of Lord Bishop at Lisburn (August 1824)
The “ordinary visitation” of the Lord Bishop of Down and Connor had been held in the cathedral church of Lisburn on July 28, 1824.
It was noted that it had been “numerously attended by his clergy”.
After “an appropriate and impressive” sermon, preached by the Reverend Fielding Ould, Prebendary of Connor, “the pious and learned prelate gave an eloquent, luminous, and instructive charge, which made a deep impression on all who heard it”.
The News Letter’s correspondent from Lisburn wrote: “His Lordship dwelt with power effect, and at considerable length, on various useful topics connected with the clerical conduct and character – and pronounced a beautiful and merited encomium on Bishop Taylor, an illustrious predecessor in this see.”