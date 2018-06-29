A new recipe for a new career at Galgorm Resort & Spa

Northern Regional College (NRC) and Galgorm Resort and Spa have teamed up to offer paid Apprenticeships in the hospitality industry.

Have you ever watched the experts on TV and thought you could do that or fancied a career as a professional chef, cocktail mixologist, a sommelier or barista? Do you want to develop your knowledge of the hospitality industry to deliver an efficient and quality service to customers?

If so, you may be interested in the new programme which is starting this September.

A total of 24 places are available on two exciting new apprenticeship programmes - Professional Cookery and Food & Beverage Service - offering a golden ticket to fast track employment and a rewarding career in the hospitality industry for people with the right personality and commitment to succeed.

The Apprenticeship programmes target anyone, aged 16 – 24 years, seeking to develop the necessary skills and knowledge to build a career in the hospitality sector. Successful applicants will get an opportunity to ‘earn as they learn’ in the award-winning Galgorm Resort and Spa.

NRC’s Anne Birt-McCartney said: “Professional Cookery apprentices will gain invaluable experience working at the top levels alongside highly skilled chefs, as part of a professional kitchen team. Food and Beverage Service apprentices will develop their hospitality skills and learn how to match customer needs with available products and services in the highly customer focused environment in the luxurious surroundings of Galgorm Resort.

“This really is a gilt-edged opportunity to get ahead in hospitality.

“During their three days in Galgorm’s award-winning bars and restaurants, the apprentices will build their knowledge, competency and confidence in the working environment. The underpinning theory-based elements, such as the importance of customer service, communication and teamwork skills, food safety and hygiene during food and drink delivery will be reinforced during their two days in College.”

Richard McGowan, Project Manager, School of Excellence and Staff Wellness Centre, Galgorm Resort and Spa, said “Galgorm Resort & Spa enjoys a global reputation for excellence and through the Apprenticeship Programme we want to open the doors on that excellence to the next generation.

“The Apprentice programmes we are delivering in partnership with Northern Regional College will give young people an opportunity to gain qualifications and relevant experience needed to get ahead and on completion, successful apprentices will be guaranteed employment at The Galgorm Resort or one of the company’s other restaurants.”

For further information, email Richard McGowan at r.mcgowan@galgorm.com or go to www.nrc.ac.uk