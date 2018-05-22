‘An Ideal Husband’ to be found in cinemas on June 5

Oscar Wilde’s star-studded An Ideal Husband is set to be broadcast live to Northern Ireland cinemas from London’s Vaudeville Theatre on Tuesday, June 5, at 7.15pm.

For one night only - the play will be broadcast direct from London’s Vaudeville Theatre and will feature a star-studded cast including real-life father and son duo Edward Fox and Freddie Fox and veteran stage and screen actress and Olivier Award nominee Frances Barber. Also taking to the Vaudeville’s stage will be Olivier Award-winner Nathaniel Parker (This House, Wolf Hall) and Susan Hampshire (Forsyte Saga, Monarch of the Glen).

Northern Irish cinemas currently scheduled to broadcast the production include Antrim Omniplex and the Belfast Odeon as well as Craigavon Omniplex, Enniskillen IMC, Lisburn Omniplex, Newry Omniplex and Omagh IMC.