Antrim Lodge celebrates 150 years of Freemasonry

The Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim has celebrated it’s 150th anniversary with a spectacular day long event.

The celebrations at the Ulster Hall followed by a Gala dinner at Belfast’s City Hall were attended by over 600 Freemason’s from across Ireland.

Pictured at the The Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim 150th anniversary celebration in the Ulster Hall are Douglas Grey, Grand Master, Masonic Lodge of Ireland along with John Dickson, Grand Master, Provinicial Grand Lodge, Antrim.

Leading the festivities was the Provincial Grand Master, John Dickson, who has been a Freemason for over 40 years.

Speaking at the event, he said: “Today is a celebration of one of the oldest charitable organisations in the world, which I am proud to be a member of, one which is steeped in history and dedicated to helping people in society in any way we can.

“Freemasonry instils in its members a moral and ethical approach to life: its values are based on integrity, kindness, honesty and fairness. We are an organisation which is caring, honourable, promotes peace, loyalty and the good order of society and upholds the law. The Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for local charities over the years and Benevolence has always been the cornerstone of who we are. Goodwill to all, kindness and a desire to help those less fortunate are fundamental principles of the Masonic fraternity and therefore, charitable giving is a major part of our membership. Our members engage in acts of benevolence in a variety of ways, either through simple gestures such as gift giving, or through the raising of monies for a Variety of funds which help a wide variety of people. Freemasons of Ireland continue to put benevolence and kindness to others at the fore front of our membership.”

Charity benefactors include the Northern Ireland Hospice who were given over £37k for providing two rooms in the new hospice in Belfast.

This year the Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim have chosen ‘Action Cancer’ as the official charity of the year and will be running regular fundraising initiatives whereby members will donate their own money to this cause. It is only one of many charities who they will be donating to in their 150th year.