Antrim team wins health award

An Antrim based eating disorders team is celebrating winning a major award at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

Part of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) located at Antrim Area Hospital, the Team claimed the Spirit of Health award which was presented by Emmerdale actress Gaynor Faye and Aideen Duggan, Managing Director of category sponsor Keenan Healthcare at a gala dinner held in the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

Founded by Jackie Nelson, the CAMHS team includes Dr Maggie McGurgan, Sinead Hutchinson, Carmel Milne, Sonia Jain and Leona Dunne.

The annual Spirit of Northern Ireland awards event comprises ten categories and celebrates unsung heroes who have made a difference to the lives of people across Northern Ireland. The judging panel included golfer Darren Clarke, Derry Girls and Game of Thrones actor Ian McElhinney, Specsavers director Tony McGinn and Sunday Life editor Martin Breen.

Specsavers Antrim store director Davin Quinn said: “Specsavers has sponsored these awards for eight consecutive years. Year on year the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things continue to humble and inspire all of us. With over 1000 entries this year, the judging panel had an extremely challenging job and we are delighted that one of the awards has come back to Antrim. CAMHS provides an exceptional service and has made a tangible difference to the lives of many young people in the local area.”

The Spirit of Health award is given to an individual or group working in any medical profession who has gone above and beyond to improve the health and wellbeing of patients.