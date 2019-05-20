Archaeology Festival - May 28

The grounds of Clothworthy House will be the setting for The Skills of the Ancients Archaeology Festival from Tuesday, May 28, to Saturday, June 1.

The week will begin with a series of walks and talks on the history and archaeology of Antrim Castle Gardens and surrounding area led by a team of expert archaeologists and historians. These will be held each evening from May 28-30 from 7pm to 9pm, the walks and talks are free of charge however booking is essential. Events will conclude with a Free Family Open Day on Saturday, June 1, from 11am to 4pm. For more details and bookings call T: 028 9448 1338 or book online theoldcourthousetheatre.com