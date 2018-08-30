Ballyclare Male Choir hosting joint concert

Ballyclare Male Choir will be kicking off their new season by hosting a top class Male Choir from Carmarthenshire in Wales.

The choir has been able to secure the services of Whitland & District Male Choir and a local audience will be able to enjoy their music in a joint concert with Ballyclare Male Choir at 7.30 pm. on Saturday, September 22, in Ballyclare High School.

This award winning Welsh choir has taken a first place in the National Eisteddfod. They have performed to great acclaim in Isle of Man, Brittany, Austria, Holland and France. They are also regular participants in “The Festival of Massed Male Choirs” in The Royal Albert Hall London.

The music team is entirely female - conductor, deputy conductor,

accompanist and deputy accompanist - making it just about as inclusive as a male choir can possibly be.

Tickets are available for the evening of choral music from David Hewett 028 9084 1153 davidbhewett@gmail.com or Trevor Forsythe 07484220010 trevor@bryantang.com

Meanwhile, the opening few Wednesday practice evenings in September of each year are an opportunity for any potential new members to attend and have a go, even bringing along a friend for support. In support of this policy Wednesday, September 5, will be an Open Night at 7.30pm in Ballyclare High School.

Cesar Navarro, a native of Venezuela and one of the choir tenors, said: “I’ve been singing in my church choir for more than five years and been with Ballyclare for two and a half years. Joining BMC wasn’t an easy decision. A friend of mine who sings in the choir invited me to give it a try.

“Choral singing in public could be intimidating yes, but you’re in a choir and, with a little help from your friends, you are not alone. The more you practise, the more prepared you are for singing in public. Then the performance is more about following the director, feeling the music and the emotions that come with it, anticipating that difficult note and fundamentally feeling the positive energy of the choir, which is something I cannot fully describe.”

For more information relating to the choir and its activities, visit the website at www.ballyclaremalechoir.com