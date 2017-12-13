Ballyclare student celebrates double success

A young Ballyclare woman is celebrating success after winning two top awards at the annual Ulster University Business School’s Student Awards organised by the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.

Sara Coulter, a former pupil at Larne Grammar School who has recently completed an MSc in Marketing won the Envision Management Consultants Award for Excellence for writing the Best Dissertation.

She was also presented with the Wrightbus Award for Excellence for being the Best Overall Student on her course.

Dr Darryl Cummins, Acting Head of the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing said: “These Awards recognise the top performers across the range of marketing, entrepreneurship and strategy related programmes. The Ulster University Business School prides itself on delivering courses which enable students to not only reach their academic potential but also allow them to experience the subjects through practical application, developing skills and raising ambition. The fact that so many of our leading private sector companies and professional bodies are engaged with both the Awards and the learning experience at the Ulster University Business School is testament to the importance of the integrated approach towards preparing students for careers across the business sector.”

A total of 16 sponsored awards were presented. Sponsors include Belfast Telegraph, CIMA (Ireland), Henderson Technology, Pure Running, Moy Park, Hastings Hotels, First Trust Bank, CIM, Shredbank, Marketing Institute of Ireland, Envision Management Consultants, Chartered Accountants Ireland, Wrightbus and Whale.