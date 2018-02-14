Best Kept Awards launched for 2018

The 2018 Northern Ireland Best Kept Awards are officially open, as the Northern Ireland Amenity Council and title sponsor George Best Belfast City Airport launched the search for the ‘Best Kept’ places in the Ballymena area and across the country.

The awards seek to identify and highlight Northern Ireland’s best looked-after towns, villages, schools, healthcare facilities, housing areas and individual community achievers.

Now, in its 61st year, the competition has evolved to include 90 awards across six main categories and three separate ceremonies.

Last year’s overall winner was Ahoghill.

Amongst the 2017 winners were Derry/Londonderry (Best City); Banbridge (Large Town); Armagh (Medium Town); Randalstown (Small Town); Ahoghill (Large Village) and Castlecaulfield (Small Village); however. Ahoghill came out on top as the ‘Best of the Best’, winning the initiative’s overall grand title.

Speaking at the launch, Doreen Muskett MBE, President of Northern Ireland Amenity Council, said: “Launching the Best Kept Awards is always very exciting, but there is even more anticipation in the air this year after such a fantastic 60th anniversary in 2017.

“We are delighted to once again have George Best Belfast City Airport on board as our title sponsor after a wonderful first year of the partnership.

“The Best Kept Awards bring together volunteers full of enthusiasm from across the country, all with the shared goal of encouraging civic pride and improving their local community, schools, healthcare facilities or housing areas.

“The Best Kept sign is a coveted award and, with over 500 entries last year and more expected this year, there are always people keen to make a positive change to their environments.”

Entries to the Awards are now open. For more information on how to enter an awards category, visit www.niacbestkept.com or call the NI Amenity Council on 9040 3681.