Big turnout for Abbey Open Evening

Abbey Community College was pleased to welcome over 750 visitors during the Open Evening last Thursday night when staff and students showcased the school to prospective pupils and their families.

Principal, Mrs. Quinn, addressed a packed hall, focussing on the family atmosphere and the emerging ethos of the college, ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’. Visitors heard that the Council for Secondary School Education, last year placed the college at number one in the province for A level results amongst similar schools.

An Abbey College student demonstrates an experiment during Open Night.

As the college prefects took the parents of local P6 and P7 pupils around the building, they were entertained by a collection of interactive and dazzling displays in every department of the school. Pupils enjoy a wide range of opportunities within and beyond the classroom with a focus on an enjoyable educational experience and staff and college students did their best to talk to as many visitors as they could.

Many visitors commented very postively on the students they met, confirming they are great ambassadors for the college.

Abbey Community College has extended thanks to all the parents, pupils, family and friends that visited and

continue to support them on our journey and extended thanks also to the staff and students who made the night, one to remember.

Parents were encouraged to complete the Transform Forms fully, ensuring they have recorded how they meet all the relevant criteria that apply to them.

Anyone who missed the Open Evening can contact the school on 028 9086 7431, consult the school website on

www.abbeycommunitycollege.co.uk or make an appointment at the School Office to arrange a tour. All school documentation is available on request.

More pictures and information is available on the college Facebook and Twitter pages.