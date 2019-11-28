Black ‘Fur-day’ pooches show rescue dogs are outstanding

With Black Friday fast approaching people will be desperately seeking lots of fantastic deals, however, staff at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Ballymena are out to prove you can’t put a price on the love of a dog.

Dogs Trust Ballymena are celebrating their canine residents with black coats by taking ‘Black Fur-day’ photos of them in front of dark backgrounds, in a bid to get potential dog owners to look beyond the surface and see the personality of the dog.

Very often dogs at the Rehoming Centre will receive lots of interest from potential dog owners when they look unique or quirky, however, the reality is that every dog is truly unique in their own right.

Oonagh Philips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Every dog in our care deserves the chance to be part of a loving family, regardless of their age, size, breed or colour. Each one has their own distinct personality that will suit the right type of family.

“We hope to make the point that even if a potential dog owner isn’t suitable for the dog they expect to get when they visit the Rehoming Centre, they should try and keep an open mind about the type of dog that could be even better suited to their lifestyle.”

Dogs Trust Ballymena currently has a dark coated dog which they have featured in Black ‘Fur-day’ photographs to highlight their amazing personality - Poppy.

This 12-year-old lady is a happy, friendly little terrier cross and is very affectionate. She would like a home with older children and no other dogs, as she can be quite shy at first. She became a resident at the Rehoming Centre through no fault of her own as her previous owner sadly passed away.

If you share Dogs Trust’s belief that a dog is for life; and would like to adopt a companion from the Ballymena Centre, get in touch with the team on 02825447227 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena.