Bloomin’ great awards win for Randalstown

Randalstown is celebrating success in the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards.

The annual horticultural competition officially recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Randalstown won the Small Town title and among the Special Award winners were O’Kane’s Bar – Randalstown.

Speaking at the Awards, Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt said: “As we approach the 40th year of the competition, it’s wonderful to see Translink Ulster in Bloom go from strength to strength with all 11 councils participating in the 2017 competition. oth Translink and Ulster in Bloom are committed to developing a more attractive and sustainable society with an emphasis on environmental care. Our winners demonstrate a true Ulster in Bloom ethos with their dedication, skill and enthusiasm to improve their local environment and delight so many local people and visitors to their area.

“This April we celebrate the 50th anniversary of NI Railways so we are delighted to also celebrate the success of two of our stations – Great Victoria Street and Whitehead – hitting the top spots at this event. On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom Champions.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is organised by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA). Alderman Arnold Hatch, President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “As NILGA’s President, I’m delighted to be with you all today. I must initially express our appreciation and congratulations to everyone who participates and contributes to the Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition.

“For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the successes that can be achieved when we all come together to take pride in the places where we live and work, and together, create a better environment for everyone to enjoy.”