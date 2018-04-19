Boost for youth athletics in Newtownabbey

Running club Mallusk Harriers has teamed up with the Co-Operative Newtownabbey in a new partnership to promote youth participation in athletics.

The partnership will enable Mallusk Harriers to ensure that boys and girls from the Newtownabbey area, aged from eight upwards, will have access to equipment, coaching and opportunities to develop their running potential and participate in events across Northern Ireland.

At the recent announcement, Mallusk Harriers Head Coach Paul Skillen said: “We are proud to be associated with the Co-Op in Newtownabbey and welcome this valuable support which will have a significant impact in the local community, in promoting healthy and active lifestyles of young people and we look forward to welcoming new members to our junior section who will also benefit from this partnership”.

Manager of Co-Op Newtownabbey, Stephen Scannell, said: “Co-op in Newtownabbey is delighted to support running club Mallusk Harriers, support which will benefit the local community through the promotion of active participation in sport by young people”