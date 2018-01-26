Budding entrepreneurs being encouraged to just ‘Go For It!’

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is pleased to launch the latest programme of support for would-be entrepreneurs.

If you are aged 16 or over and interested in being your own boss, then the ‘Go For It’ programme is there for you.

The ‘Go For It’ programme is a comprehensive package of advice, training and support for anyone thinking of starting their entrepreneurial journey in the Borough. The programme is being delivered on the Council’s behalf, through the Enterprise Northern Ireland Network, LEDCOM and Mallusk Enterprise Park and will provide participants with expert guidance and mentoring from an accredited business advisor, to help with developing a business plan.

Speaking at the launch, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Paul Hamill, said: “Our message is clear: don’t be afraid to bring forward your ideas.”

The programme is open to anyone over the age of 16 living in the borough and thinking about taking the first step into self-employment. Everyone who meets the criteria will be met for a one to one appointment where advice on how to access grants and funding, along with one to one finance and business planning, will be provided. In addition, participants can access best practice guides, tools and videos to help them get started and will receive the necessary support to develop their tailored business plan.

Anyone interested can find out more by visiting www.goforitni.com, calling 0800 027 0639 or visiting their local enterprise agency.