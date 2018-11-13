Could you give a rescue dog a home?

This World Kindness Day (November 13) Dogs Trust is asking potential dog owners to spare a thought for rescue dogs and consider giving them the home they have always dreamed of.

There is no shortage of dogs in need of new homes, with an average of around 500 dogs coming through the doors of Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Ballymena each year. One such dog, who has been on Dogs Trust Ballymena’s Home From Home Fostering program for three months, is one-year-old Border Collie Junior. Junior is currently staying with his foster carer Jill, who said: “Junior has been a lovely boy to foster and while he can still be quite nervous, his confidence has grown over the last three months. He is a clever boy, is quick to learn new tricks; loves going for walks and is excellent in the car.”

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena said: “Adopting a dog would be the ultimate act of kindness. Every dog deserves to experience a loving home, no matter what age they are, what they look like or any other personal circumstances which may result in them coming into our care.”

If you are interested in giving Junior a place in your home and heart, or would like to enquire about becoming a foster carer, get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena